Three of the four soldiers killed in Jolo, Sulu on June 29 are given military honors as relatives receive the remains at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on June 30. Maj. Marvin Indammog, Capt. Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Jaime Velasco and Cpl. Abdal Asula died when Jolo Municipal Police Station personnel fired upon the Army intelligence team tailing suspected terrorist bombers in Jolo.
Krizjohn Rosales
NBI almost done with probe into fatal Jolo shooting, Westmincom chief says
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 6:40pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation is already on the final stage of its independent probe into the killing, allegedly in self-defense, of four Army intelligence personnel by nine members of the police in Jolo, Sulu last week, a general said.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, said he had a talk Thursday morning with NBI Regional Director Moises Tamayo who informed him of the progress of the investigation.

"He said the investigation is almost completed," Sobejana said.

Sobejana said the NBI will be interviewing the remaining witnesses in the shooting before presenting its findings to the central office in Manila.

Maj. Marvin Indammog — commander of the 9th Service Intelligence Unit — Capt. Irvin Managuelod, Sgt. Eric Velasco, and Cpl. Abdal Asula were shot dead on June 29 in downtown Jolo by nine police officers while they were coming from an intelligence tracking operation against Abu Sayyaf suicide bombers.

The nine police personnel involved —  taff Sgts. Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Iskandar Susulan and Ernisar Sappal; Patrolmen Alkajal Mandangan, Rajiv Putalan and Moh Nur Parsani; Senior M/Sgt. Abdelzhimar Padjiri, M/Sgt. Hanie Baddiri and Cpl Sulki Andaki — are in police custody in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Sobejana said tension between the police and military forces in Sulu over the incident has already been addressed.

"The situation is already okay we have managed this situation. At first we cannot deny there was really outburst of emotion and we have managed that from escalating because we do not want to create another problem from one problem and everybody understand it," Sobejana said.

"The coming of the president was really a big thing because we heard it right from him the instruction and guidance to remain calm and allow the NBI doing its investigation because our objective is we want to ferret out the truth and to give justice to the victims," he also said.

