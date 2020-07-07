COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Residents of Basilan returning from regions outside are ferried to the island province by boat from the Zamboanga City pier.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Basilan gov't imposes 15-day suspension of residents' return to province
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 12:19pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The National Task Force Against Covid-19 has approved a 15-day moratorium on return to Basilan of residents stranded in Metro Manila due to the nationwide anti-coronavirus quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Basilan swelled alarmingly in the past two weeks after a large number of stranded individuals already infected with coronavirus while still outside started arriving in the province.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman said Tuesday the provincial government has intensified its coronavirus containment efforts in the province after a spike in the number of local COVID-19 cases from only three last June to 75 by July 6.

He said his request for the temporary suspension of the return from Metro Manila to the island province of locally stranded individuals was approved by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, chairman of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, via a formal letter dated July 1.

Lorenzana’s letter to the provincial government allowing a 15-day reprieve from the return of Basilan residents was received by Salliman’s office only last Monday.

"This will boost our efforts to address the needs of the residents who have just returned from different regions who tested positive to COVID-19," Salliman said. 

Basilan supposedly only had five COVID-19 cases since President Rodrigo Duterte declared a national state of emergency last March until early June.

The office of Salliman, who is chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, have facilitated since May 28 the return of 1,983 constituents  to the island province from different regions where they got stranded due to the anti-COVID-19 quarantine.

“We are thankful to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for approving our request to temporarily suspend the return of Basilan residents from Metro Manila,” Salliman said.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taguig posts biggest one-day spike in COVID infections
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Taguig recorded 112 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Sunday, the highest since the city registered its first COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
DILG on 7-day lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of the Interior and Local Government central office in Quezon City was placed on lockdown for a week beginning yesterday after DILG Undersecretary for operations Epimaco Densing III was infected with...
Nation
fbfb
PNP virus count hits 902
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Twenty-two more members of the Philippine National Police have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 902 the...
Nation
fbfb
Andaya’s wife dies of cancer
By Delon Porcalla | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The lawmaker-wife of former Camarines Sur congressman and budget secretary Rolando Andaya Jr. died over the weekend from cancer.
Nation
fbfb
Trike driver returns laptop, cash
By Eva Visperas | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
A tricycle driver from this town has returned to its owner a bag that contained a laptop, cash and cheques worth P350,000 that he found in Tarlac recently.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
MMDA office closed from July 9-10 after four employees test positive for COVID-19
2 hours ago
“Upon the recommendation of the MMDA COVID-19 Committee, we have decided to suspend the operations at all our offices...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
MRT-3 shuts down as 186 workers get COVID
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will suspend operations beginning today after 14 more MRT-3 personnel tested positive for the...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Cop who killed Ragos liable – Napolcom
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The police officer who shot dead retired Army soldier Winston Ragos at a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City in April was...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
‘Modern jeeps could worsen virus transmission’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
A coalition for better transportation has asked the COVID-19 National Task Force to review the design of air-conditioned modern...
Nation
fbfb
Soldier hurt in accidental firing
By Rey Galupo | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
A 43-year-old Army soldier was wounded in an alleged accidental firing at the Presidential Security Group compound in Paco, Manila on Saturday.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with