Alert Level 1 up over Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists on Monday raised the status of Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon to Alert Level 1, which signifies “abnormal” condition.

This comes after 53 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded since Friday and 43 low-frequency events associated with “weak and shallow” hydrothermal or magmatic gas activity within the volcano’s edifice.

Related Stories Phivolcs keeping close watch on Kanlaon Volcano in Negros

“The increased seismicity could be succeeded by steam-driven or phreatic eruptions at the summit crater of from flank vents on the upper to middle slopes, despite the absence of visible degassing or steaming from the active vent this year,” Phivolcs said.

A short-term inflation of the edifice has been also observed since late February.

“These parameters indicate that volcanic processes are underway beneath the edifice that may be caused by deep-seated degassing or hydrothermal activity or magmatic intrusion,” Phivolcs added.

The public is warned against entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone and is urged to exercise vigilance in the extended danger zone due to the increased possibility of sudden and hazardous steam-driven eruption.

Bulusan, a stratovolcano, is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the country.

Last month, state volcanologists monitored closely the situation at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros island after a series of earthquake jolted the area. The status of Kanlaon was raised to Alert Level 1 on March.

In January, Taal Volcano in Batangas unleased kilometers-high ash column and lava fountains. Its restive activity resulted in the destruction of properties in Calabarzon and the evacuation of thousands living on the volcano island and high risk areas.