Basilan soldier, paramilitary troops killed in ‘personal grudge’ shooting

MANILA, Philippines — A total of four were killed in a Friday evening shooting in Basilan province, including one soldier and at least two members of the military auxiliary Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU), while four others were wounded, according to initial military reports.

The incident which occurred outside a military detachment in the municipality of Tipo-Tipo allegedly involved members of a local Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team helmed by Karim Manisan.

Among the identified victims is Private First Class Mark Anthony Monte from the said military detachment in Barangay Bohe-Lebbung.

"Per initial inquiry/investigation conducted by the troops in the area, the motive which led to the shooting incident is a personal grudge between [Monte] and [Manisan]," according to Joint Task Force Basilan.

“[A] few moments before the incident, [Monte] was invited by [Manisan] at his house, more or less 120 meters away from the detachment, when [Monte’s] group was fired upon by the group of [Manisan]."