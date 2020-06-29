COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This file photo shows Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
DILG to file cases vs organizers, local officials involved in Cebu City procession
(Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday that they intend to file complaints against organizers and officials involved in the religious activity held in a Cebu City barangay last weekend.

Cebu City was reverted back to enhanced community quarantine after health officials recorded a spike in COVID-19 infections in the locality. But over the weekend, there were reports that a sitio in barangay Basak, San Nicolas held a fiesta.

The FREEMAN reported that a religious procession, which ended with a Sinulog dance, took place in Sitio Alumnos, Barangay Basak, San Nicolas in Cebu City on the evening of June 27.

In an interview with ANC, Año said: “We are going to file cases against organizers for violating this quarantine protocols.”

The interior secretary said the barangay captain and head of police community center that has jurisdiction over the area will also be made to explain.

In a separate interview with CNN Philippines, Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said he immediately ordered the city attorney to look into the incident.

“We don’t want to offend the sensibilities of the faithful but... we should not have mass gathering,” Labella said.

 “Initial report reveals that the barangay does not know about this,” he added.

The mayor said he would instruct the city attorney to coordinate with the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in investigating the event. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The FREEMAN

CEBU CITY DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT EDUARDO ANO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 28, 2020 - 12:35pm

Cebu City is on enhanced community quarantine until June 30 at the earliest as the government focuses on a rise in COVID-19 cases there and in Talisay City, which is under modified enhanced community quarantine.

Quarantine passes in Cebu City have been revoked to keep people in their homes. 

Photo: Situation in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City on June 24, 2020 as police check the movement of residents after ECQ passes were cancelled the night before. The Freeman/Aldo Banaynal

June 28, 2020 - 12:35pm

Filipino Nurses United calls for the mass hiring of nurses — with adequate salaries, benefits, and protection — as health workers in Cebu grapple with a high number of COVID-19 cases there.

"Time is of the essence! Immediate mass hiring of nurses with minimum entry salary of P32,000, just benefits including hazard pay, adequate personal protective equipment, and safe nurse to patient workload are critical solutions to augment the severe understaffing of nurses who will help save lives against COVID-19," it says in a statement.

It says it had been making that call since March "but sadly, the Department of Health (DOH) responded with a call for volunteer health warriors with an allowance of P500 a day."

June 25, 2020 - 7:52pm

The sudden lockdown of Cebu City, with quarantine passes cancelled the night before implementation, was a move that was insensitive to the plight of city residents, Movement Against Tyranny - Cebu says in a statement.

The group says "the people could have been warned earlier and relief goods and funds could have been provided earlier to support the struggling poor families. Instead, the government, through its military and police, has prepared to arrest 'violators'."

The group also rejects the government's putting the blame for the rise in cases on Cebuanos being stubborn, saying "what truly causes the greater problem is the slow and lacking response from the government."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bus firm lays off 400 workers
By Bebot Sison Jr. | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
A major bus company in Luzon has laid off 400 workers due to financial losses that resulted from the enhanced community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
Parañaque COVID cases exceed 1,000
By Ghio Ong | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of coronavirus disease 2019 infections in Parañaque City exceeded 1,000 over the weekend.
Nation
fbfb
Repatriation of stranded people suspended
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The government has heeded a call by local government units to suspend the return of stranded individuals to the provinces...
Nation
fbfb
6 Iloilo doctors test positive for COVID
By Jennifer Rendon | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Six doctors in Iloilo province have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, according to Mayor Jerry Treñas.
Nation
fbfb
Patrolman kills cop in mistaken identity shooting
By Roel Pareño | 19 hours ago
The slain policeman was identified as Police Cpl. Jorge Dick Baltazar, 30. The police officer who shot him was identified...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
17 more BGC workers get virus
By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Seventeen more workers at a construction site in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
HPG issues violation tickets to 400 motorists
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Around 400 motorists have been issued citation tickets for violating traffic and quarantine rules along major roads in Metro...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOJ lifts 10-day lockdown
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The lockdown enforced for 10 days at the Department of Justice central office in Manila to curb the transmission of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
Smuggled cigarettes seized in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Authorities seized 100 boxes of cigarettes smuggled into this province from Malaysia with an estimated value of P600,000 on...
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB closed today
By Romina Cabrera | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will close its main office in Quezon City today after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 during a rapid test over the weekend.
11 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with