DILG to file cases vs organizers, local officials involved in Cebu City procession

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday that they intend to file complaints against organizers and officials involved in the religious activity held in a Cebu City barangay last weekend.

Cebu City was reverted back to enhanced community quarantine after health officials recorded a spike in COVID-19 infections in the locality. But over the weekend, there were reports that a sitio in barangay Basak, San Nicolas held a fiesta.

The FREEMAN reported that a religious procession, which ended with a Sinulog dance, took place in Sitio Alumnos, Barangay Basak, San Nicolas in Cebu City on the evening of June 27.

LOOK: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella orders officials of Brgy Basak San Nicolas to explain within 24 hours the procession and dancing in one of its sitios on Saturday night, at the height of ECQ | via Alicia Chua #TheFreeman pic.twitter.com/5YjzYgRWpl — The Freeman (@TheFreemanNews) June 28, 2020

In an interview with ANC, Año said: “We are going to file cases against organizers for violating this quarantine protocols.”

The interior secretary said the barangay captain and head of police community center that has jurisdiction over the area will also be made to explain.

In a separate interview with CNN Philippines, Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said he immediately ordered the city attorney to look into the incident.

“We don’t want to offend the sensibilities of the faithful but... we should not have mass gathering,” Labella said.

“Initial report reveals that the barangay does not know about this,” he added.

The mayor said he would instruct the city attorney to coordinate with the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in investigating the event. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The FREEMAN