Satellite image shows Basilan.
Google Maps
Barangay captain, 2 others killed in island off Basilan
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 4:21pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The chairman of an island barangay and two other residents were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Tabuan Lasa municipality off Basilan last week, police reported Monday.

Tabuan Lasa police under Police Lt. Jakaria Muin, acting chief of police, reported the gunmen arrived in a motorized banca last Wednesday afternoon and opened fire on the house of Barangay Tong Umus chairman Muksalin Ibrahim Umbong.

Police said the armed group escaped in the same motorized banca after the attack.

Umbong was initially rushed to the Rural Health Unit of Tabuan Lasa in Barangay Lanawan but died while undergoing treatment.

The two others who were also killed were identified by as Ani Annong Valdez, and Nurhida Mufti, according to Police SMSgt Nursibil Amiril, case investigator.

The police disclosed that it was the second attempt on Umbong's life. He had also previously been shot at the port of Basilan.

