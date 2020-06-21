Basilan villagers alert Army to IEDs along roadside

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines —— Alert residents helped the military find and neutralize bombs that the Abu Sayyaf Group is believed to have left in Ungkaya Pukan town, Basilan.

Brig. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, Joint Task Force Basilan (JTFB) and 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said troops sent its explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team to deal with improvised explosive devices along the road in Barangay Buhe Pahu.

Reyeg said the IEDs were fashioned from 60mm mortar rounds and had a remote triggering device.

Reyeg lauded the vigilance of the Basilan residents in foiling the bombing attempt.

The military said the bombs may have been meant for police or military personnel on patrol.

"Truly, the participation of the populace is very vital in our efforts against the local terrorist group and other lawless elements," Reyeg said.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, urged the community to remain vigilant.

Sobejana believes the foiled bombing could be part of a diversionary tactic and propaganda of the dwindling Abu Sayyaf group, which has been isolated in the jungles of Sampinit complex in Basilan.

"Let us continue to help one another to prevent the terrorists from sowing terror in the communities," Sobejana said.

According to Sobejana, the total participation of the community will constrict any terror plot of the local terror group.