BuCor virus count reaches 223

MANILA, Philippines — The number of inmates infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has climbed to 223, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) reported yesterday.

BuCor spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said the cases of COVID-19 came from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa and Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong.

Of the number, 141 cases of COVID-19 were Bilibid inmates and 82 were CIW detainees.

A majority of the cases came from the NBP’s maximum security compound and medium security building, Chaclag said.

He said the prison’s minimum security compound remains free from the virus.

Chaclag said 78 BuCor personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice office in Manila will be on lockdown starting today after five more employees contracted the virus.