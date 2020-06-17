COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
3 drug suspects slain in Batangas
Ed Amoroso, Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three suspected drug pushers were killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in Calaca, Batangas on Monday.

One of the fatalities was identified as Paolo Jhonnel Camantigue.

The suspects reportedly drew their guns when they sensed they had transacted with undercover agents in Barangay Cahil at around 8:30 p.m.

A hand grenade and .91 grams of shabu valued at P6,200 were recovered from the suspects.

In Rizal, police said 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000 were seized from Ehrwyn Concepcion and Gimbert Doblas during a sting in Barangay Dalig, Carmona at around 6:10 p.m.

