A shopper wearing a face mask and shield walks inside a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Mandaluyong's Hall of Justice, Manila's Old Ombudsman building on two-week lockdown
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 4:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mandaluyong City’s New Hall of Justice and the Old Ombudsman building in Manila are temporarily lockdown due to COVID-19 threat, the Supreme Court announced Monday.

Mandaluyong Acting Executive Judge Ofelia Calo said that the city’s New Hall of Justice will be closed from June 15 to 29 after a public prosecutor in its Office of the City Prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19.

The Old Ombudsman Building that houses trial courts for Manila will also be on lockdown in the same period.

No one shall be allowed to enter either building during the lockdown period.

A fiscal from the Mandaluyong office reported to the office last week and also went to the Manila Hall of Justice at the Old Ombudsman Building, prompting the lockdown.

Employees were to undergo self-quarantine and report condition to barangay health workers and to their offices if they develop symptoms.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka however stressed that despite the physical closure of courts in the said buildings, they continue to function.

Immediate concerns and urgent inquiries may be coursed through office hotlines and by email.

The Office of the Court Administrator also said that court branches affected by the lockdown may conduct hearings through videoconferencing and accept pleadings filed electronically.

The Mandaluyong building was already disinfected on June 13, while the City Government of Manila will also disinfect the building’s premises on Monday.

COVID-19 infections in the country on Sunday approach the 26,000th mark.

The Department of Health recorded 539 new cases, bringing the total of coronavirus infections to 25,930. Fatality count is at 1,088 while recovery stands at 5,954.

The National Capital Region is deemed as a hotbed for the coronavirus.

fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
