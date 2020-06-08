COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Taguig lauds DPWH for bike lane project
Jose Rodel Clapano (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Taguig has commended the national government and the Department of Public Works and Highways led by Secretary Mark Villar for building the 5.8-kilometer Laguna Lake Highway bicycle lane along C-6 Road.

Mayor Lino Cayetano said the protected bike lane is a big help for people who go to work on bicycles as public transportation in Metro Manila resumed operations at limited capacity.

Cayetano said cyclists from other parts of the metropolis are welcome to use the first bicycle lane that was constructed along the national highway.

He assured cylists of their safety while biking on the highway.

“Take advantage of a safe in-city bike lane. It’s free for everyone,” he said in a statement.

The Laguna Lake Highway bike lane was first launched in February last year.

The local government vowed to maintain accessibility of the bicycle lane to provide workers an alternative means of transportation.

The city government assured the public that the bike lane is clean and repainted as part of its efforts to promote biking as a viable mode of transportation for workers and residents on essential travel.

Directional markers were also installed along the bike lane during the World Bicycle Day observance on June 3.

Enrique Tija, 43, of Barangay Napindan, said the bike lane is a big help for him along with other cyclists.

“We can pass through the bicycle lane in going to work without getting hit by cars,” Tija said.

On June 1, Taguig passed an ordinance, which created an Active Transport Office that focuses on promoting biking and increasing bike-friendly spots in the city.              

