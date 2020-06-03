COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PCG braces for Boracay’s reopening
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is ready for the reopening of Boracay after more than two months that it was closed to tourists as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The PCG said its station in Aklan would help in the inspection of ports in Malay by conducting foot and seaborne patrol.

“(We want) to ensure maritime safety and security as well as the strict implementation of health protocols against the threat of COVID-19 in the province,” the PCG said.

Identified swimming areas are open only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors will be undergo body temperature check upon entry.

Registration for contract tracing purposes will also be required.

The PCG said wearing of face masks and physical distancing measures should be observed at all times.

