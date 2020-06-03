COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
House OKs bill splitting Maguindanao into 2 provinces
John Unson (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2020 - 12:00am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines  – The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill dividing Maguindanao into two provinces.

House Bill 6413 is a consolidation of HB 3405 filed by Maguindanao first district Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu and HB 4840 filed by second district Rep. Ronnie Sinsuat, which seek the creation of the Southern and Northern Maguindanao, respectively.

“Our constituents are optimistic of the split of Maguindanao into two provinces,” Mangudadatu told reporters yesterday through Messenger.

Under the proposed measure, Datu Odin Sinsuat will be the capital of Northern Maguindanao.

Buluan is the proposed capital of Southern Maguindanao.

Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Talitay, Upi, Mother Kabuntalan, Northern Kabuntalan and Parang are the other towns that will comprise Northern Maguindanao.

Southern Maguindanao will be composed of Ampatuan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Datu Abdullah Sangki, South Upi, Talayan, Gen. S.K. Pendatun, Mamasapano, Datu Montawal, Datu Paglas, Datu Piang, Shariff Aguak, Pagalungan, Sultan sa Barongis, Paglat, Guindulungan, Rajah Buayan, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Mangudadatu, Pandag, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan and Datu Salibo. 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bacolod judge issues warrant of arrest for four warring Yanson siblings
2 days ago
The Yanson family owns the Bacolod-based Vallacar Transit, the country's biggest bus firm.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-actress nabbed for selling COVID test kits
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 3 days ago
A former actress and model was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday for the unauthorized sale of coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Lung Center worker gets coronavirus 'from outside hospital'
6 hours ago
"When we did contact tracing, we found out that it didn't come from the hospital but the community," he added. 
Nation
fbfb
Cops with COVID jump to 315
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of police officers whocontracted the coronavirus disease 2019 has climbed to 315, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
House OKs bill splitting Maguindanao into two provinces
By John Unson | 11 hours ago
“Our constituents are so optimistic of the split of Maguindanao into two provinces,” Mangudadatu told reporters...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Man held for arson in Addition Hills fire
By Neil Jayson Cayabyab | 52 minutes ago
A man was arrested for allegedly causing a fire that left over 1,000 families in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City...
Nation
fbfb
52 minutes ago
2 inmates with COVID escape Manila facility
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 52 minutes ago
Two detainees who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 escaped from a quarantine facility in Del Pan, Manila yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
52 minutes ago
NCRPO urges donation of seized medical supplies
52 minutes ago
The National Capital Region Police Office yesterday urged police districts to donate medical supplies confiscated during...
Nation
fbfb
52 minutes ago
Muntinlupa deploys shuttles, eases liquor ban
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 52 minutes ago
The Muntinlupa City government yesterday eased its liquor ban and deployed vehicles to ferry constituents stranded due to...
Nation
fbfb
52 minutes ago
1 hurt as motorbike hits bicycle in Quezon City
By Emmanuel Tupas | 52 minutes ago
A supervisor of a merchant wholesaler who was riding a bicycle to work was injured after he was hit by a motorcycle rider...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with