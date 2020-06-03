House OKs bill splitting Maguindanao into 2 provinces

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill dividing Maguindanao into two provinces.

House Bill 6413 is a consolidation of HB 3405 filed by Maguindanao first district Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu and HB 4840 filed by second district Rep. Ronnie Sinsuat, which seek the creation of the Southern and Northern Maguindanao, respectively.

“Our constituents are optimistic of the split of Maguindanao into two provinces,” Mangudadatu told reporters yesterday through Messenger.

Under the proposed measure, Datu Odin Sinsuat will be the capital of Northern Maguindanao.

Buluan is the proposed capital of Southern Maguindanao.

Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Talitay, Upi, Mother Kabuntalan, Northern Kabuntalan and Parang are the other towns that will comprise Northern Maguindanao.

Southern Maguindanao will be composed of Ampatuan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Datu Abdullah Sangki, South Upi, Talayan, Gen. S.K. Pendatun, Mamasapano, Datu Montawal, Datu Paglas, Datu Piang, Shariff Aguak, Pagalungan, Sultan sa Barongis, Paglat, Guindulungan, Rajah Buayan, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Mangudadatu, Pandag, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan and Datu Salibo.