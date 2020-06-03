Quezon City expands ‘Libreng Sakay’ program

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — The Quezon City government has expanded its “Libreng Sakay” program to accommodate more commuters as Metro Manila shifted to general community quarantine (GCQ) this week.

The city government has deployed 14 buses to the two new routes identified due to the number of commuters who were stranded in these areas.

These are Novaliches Bayan-North Ave. MRT station and SM Fairview-Quezon Avenue MRT station (via Commonwealth), with pick-up points at Atherton, Doña Carmen, Litex, Commonwealth Market, Batasan, Don Antonio and Luzon.

“As we transition to GCQ, we have to assist the people to adjust to the new normal and that includes going back to work,” said Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Assistant city administrator for operations Alberto Kimpo said they put markers on the seats to ensure that passengers observe social distancing and other quarantine protocols.

“We recognize that a lot of people, mostly workers, are already returning to their offices but transport vehicles are few. We have to help augment,” he said.

“Wearing of proper face masks will be strictly observed and is expected of our passengers,” he added.

The city government said its Libreng Sakay program for frontliners is also ongoing.