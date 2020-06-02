How to apply for, renew or amend business permits in Quezon City

(Public Service Announcement) Quezon City rolled out an online system aiming to facilitate the processing of business permits during the general community quarantine.

Here's how:

To apply for new, renewal (after payment of 2020 business taxes), and amendment, OR to claim your business permit application filed before 16 March 2020, please set an appointment. A confirmation email will be sent together with instructions when applicable. Please download and fill-up the Unified Business Permit Application Form prior to your appointment. The Unified Business Permit Application Form may also be sent ahead of your schedule for initial evaluation via BPLD@quezoncity.gov.ph

You may also choose to have your permit delivered through a courier of choice with the cost charged to the receiver/applicant. Download form here and send it to BPLD@quezoncity.gov.ph together with a photo of your claim stub.

Note that the Business Permits and Licensing Department reserves the right to cancel an appointment that uses one email address for multiple appointment slots.

The appointment schedule is free of charge, however, no walk-in applications will be attended to. — PSA via Quezon City Government