Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’

MANILA, Philippines — A drug suspect was killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in Baliuag, Bulacan on Saturday night.

The suspect, identified as Romeo Velasquez, was on the drug list of the local police, according to Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police director.

Velasquez reportedly drew his gun after sensing he was dealing with police officers in Barangay Bagong Nayon.

Police said they recovered a revolver and three plastic sachets containing shabu from the suspect.