Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana and Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar (center) carry medical supplies donated by the US government inside the Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City.
Photo courtesy of Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar
US government donates medical supplies to help Zamboanga fight COVID-19
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2020 - 5:55pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The US government, through its Department of Defense, turned over Friday ton of medical supplies for hospitals in this city to support the local government’s fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic, officials said.

US Special Operations Task Force 511.2 commander Nathan Golike spearheaded the turnover of medical supplies to Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana and Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar inside the tarmac of Edwin Andrews Air Base.

“Thank you very much to the US government for the untiring support to city of Zamboanga. God be with you,” Salazar said.

The US government and private sectors continue to support the Philippine government and other partners in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the US government's COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines amounted to more than P780 million (nearly $15.5 million), according to the US Embassy in Manila.

Sobejana said the 110 boxes of supplies are intended for medical facilities in Zamboanga City, including the Zamboanga City Health Office, ZC Medical Center, West Metro Medical Center, Zamboanga Peninsula Medical Center and Ciudad Medical Center Zamboanga.

"During this time of turmoil, we really need to be connected. We need to have a very good convergence and harmony of efforts and it requires a lot of support and cooperation with each other," Sobejana said.

Sobejana also expressed their gratitude in behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the US government for its continued assistance to the military and the local government in this part of the region. 

