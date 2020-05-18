QC Hall of Justice on lockdown after worker suspected with COVID-19 dies

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City’s Hall of Justice has been placed on lockdown from May 18 until further notice as its Office of Executive Judge verifies a report that a worker at the hall died of suspected COVID-19.
Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 89 Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert said that upon the authority of Court Administrator Midas Marquez, the Hall of Justice (Main and Annex) will be placed on lockdown as the office verifies the report of a worker holding office at the building who died of severe pneumonia.
The worker, who is not a staff of the RTC or the Metropolitan Trial Courts, was at the Hall of Justice “a few days before dying,” the statement read.
If proven true, the office will also conduct contact tracing and disinfect the building.
No person shall be allowed to enter the Hall of Justice during the said period, said Villavert in a statement posted by the Supreme Court Public Information Office on Monday.
All initiatory pleadings, in civil and criminal cases, shall be filed electronically and be received by the Office of the Clerk of Court of the RTC or the Metropolitan Trial Court through official addresses posted on the SC website.
Inquiries for the RTC and MeTC can also be directed to hotline numbers of the courts.
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, in a circular last week, said courts in areas enforced with Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine shall remain physically closed but will accept all pleadings and petitions online.
Quezon and the rest of Metro Manila are among the areas deemed high-risk to the spread of the coronavirus and have been placed under MECQ. Other localities under MECQ are the Municipality of Pateros, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales, Angeles City and Laguna.
Civil weddings may also be conducted but parties, witnesses and guests shall not exceed five people.
Malls may be closed and operators charged if the task force enforcing quarantine measures sees more violations of physical distancing rules, Joint Task Force COVID Shield warns.
Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, JTF commander, says authorities have monitored reports and social media posts of physical distancing rules being violated as malls reopen.
"As per instruction of the SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Eduardo Año), we will not only facilitate the closure of these malls but will also initiate the filing of appropriate charges against the management, Eleazar says.
He says the reported violations have been forwarded to local police commanders, who will "warn the management of these malls and make sure that the warning be personally relayed to the mall management and other similar establishments."
Sen. Nancy Binay says it is worrisome that local government units and national government agencies seem ill-prepared for eased quarantine protocols.
She says in a statement that the government seems "not even prepared, or even near in realizing the COVID T3 strategy which is supposed to be already in a satisfactory operational level by this time."
T3 refers to "Test, Trace and Treat", a strategy that Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says gave countries that adopted it "an early edge" against the novel coronavirus disease.
"Kaya 'yong sinasabing 'second wave', we all know that it's not a question of if, but when. At kung pagbabatayan natin 'yong bugso ng mga tao kahapon (May 16), well, don't expect just a second wave—prepare for a tsunami!" Binay also says.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it provided support to the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s ReliefAgad System with the Developers Connect Philippines by giving secure cloud storage and cybersecurity assessment.
DICT says the cloud service can process a maximum of 300 transactions per second. This offers faster and much more efficient means of data collection and management compared to manual processing that is currently being done.
“In furtherance of their efforts, the DSWD strived for better, more efficient and more systematic cash aid distribution to improve the implementation of the SAP. And with that, we have the ReliefAgad,” says DICT Assistant Secretary for Digital Philippines Emmanuel Rey Caintic.
ABS-CBN’s KidZania Manila says its operations will remain suspended until Aug. 15, 2020.
The company assures that its employees will continue to receive financial assistance and health benefits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
