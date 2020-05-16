Baguio’s COVID-19 case down to only one

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City’s COVID-19 case has slipped to only one. The lone case is a 41-year-old police officer who came home from Metro Manila.

Major Rafael Baldado Roxas, 41, deputy chief of the Fingerprint Division of the PNP Crime Laboratory at the national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, contracted the virus in Manila and managed to slip through the checkpoints here.

Roxas is now confined at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

Baguio authorities are probing the police officer, the only remaining active COVID-19 case here, for protocol violations.

Of the 31 confirmed cases in Baguio City, 29 or 93.55% already recovered while there is only one recorded mortality.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 185 suspect cases and 627 possible cases being strictly monitored.

There are also 138 suspect cases reactive to the city administered Rapid Diagnostic tests that are set for laboratory confirmatory test from BGHMC.