Market-goers at Barangay Quirino 3A in Project 3, Quezon City observe social distancing on March 22, 2020. The Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines to 380 as of March 22, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Baguio’s COVID-19 case down to only one
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2020 - 2:18pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City’s COVID-19 case has slipped to only one. The lone case is a 41-year-old police officer who came home from Metro Manila. 

Major Rafael Baldado Roxas, 41, deputy chief of the Fingerprint Division of the PNP Crime Laboratory at the national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, contracted the virus in Manila and managed to slip through the checkpoints here. 

Roxas is now confined at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

Baguio authorities are probing the police officer, the only remaining active COVID-19 case here, for protocol violations.

Of the 31 confirmed cases in Baguio City, 29 or 93.55% already recovered while there is only one recorded mortality. 

As of Friday afternoon, there are 185 suspect cases and 627 possible cases being strictly monitored.

There are also 138 suspect cases reactive to the city administered Rapid Diagnostic tests that are set for laboratory confirmatory test from BGHMC.

