COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Satellite image shows Maguindanao.
Google Maps
Troops search for suspects in killing 2 Maguindanao frontliners
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 3:21pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — The Army’s 6th Infantry Division is now trying to locate the Dawlah Islamiya bandits who killed Sunday night two soldiers enforcing quarantine regulations.

Privates 1st Class Jermie Ombiang and Vicente Gata of the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion, died from multiple bullet wounds.

They were in a team guarding Barangay Talibadok, a hinterland area in Datu Hoffer when Dawlah Islamiya gunmen attacked them from different directions, sparking a brief gunfight.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, has condemned the incident.

He said the slain soldiers were frontliners helping enforce the COVID-19 containment efforts of local officials in Datu Hoffer.

A soldier wounded in the encounter is now confined in a hospital. 

Carreon said Army intelligence units have enlisted the support of barangay elders in identifying the Dawlah Islamiya bandits responsible for the deaths of Ombiang and Gata.

The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. 

DAWLAH ISLAMIYAH ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 Abu Sayyaf bandits slain in Tawi-Tawi clash
By Roel Pareño | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Two suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits tagged in kidnapping activities were killed in an encounter with government security forces in Tawi-Tawi on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
4 village execs nabbed for quarantine violation
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay captain and his three councilmen were among seven persons arrested for allegedly violating quarantine rules in this town on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Bulacan records 3 new COVID cases, 1 death
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Another patient died of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in Bulacan as three new cases and seven recoveries were reported on Sunday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Navotas on lockdown from May 6 to 15
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Starting tommorow, Navotas will be placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine to restrict the movement of people and...
Nation
fbfb
PCR-based test sought for OFWs
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The League of Provinces of the Philippines is pushing for stringent testing protocols for returning overseas Filipino workers...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
GMA-7 employee arrested after swallowing sachet of shabu
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Authorities on Monday apprehended a GMA-7 employee after the latter was suspected of swallowing a sachet of shabu at a quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
109 Tondo residents positive for COVID
By Rey Galupo | 16 hours ago
The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Manila increased yesterday despite the implementation of the hard lockdown...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Jinggoy says he gave away bangus, not cash
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Former senator Jinggoy Estrada denied yesterday the accusation by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora that he distributed money...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Palace: Up to NTC to grant ABS-CBN franchise
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to decide on the fate of the franchise...
Nation
fbfb
Quake rocks Leyte
By Helen Flores | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude-3.2 earthquake rocked Leyte on Monday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with