Taguig opens second drive-thru testing site in BGC

MANILA, Philippines — The government of Taguig City opened its second drive-thru testing site for its residents who were assessed to undergo tests for coronavirus disease.
This is designed for residents who are vehicle owners and who are unable to get tested in hospitals and health centers. Each test takes only about five minutes to finish.
Taguig residents who will opt to get tested in drive-thru facilities must first call the 878-93200 or 0966-419-4510 so they would be assessed by the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit. They will be given a control number to be presented at the testing center.
Test results are expected to be out between three and five days after testing.
The drive-thru testing facility is located at the northeast parking area in front of Kidzania, beside CitiBank and IBM One World Place in Bonifacio Global City.
The city government earlier launched its first drive-thru testing at Lakeshore Hall in Brgy. Lower Bicutan.
“We are making testing accessible to the most number of Taguigeños we possibly can. Testing is a very important part of a successful COVID-19 response. It can save lives,” Mayor Lino Cayetano said.
The city also conducted its first round of barangay-based testing for COVID-19, with 238 persons tested.
The Philippines on Wednesday reported 8,212 infections, with around 68% of the cases concentrated in Metro Manila.
There are 231 COVID-19 cases in Taguig City. Of the number 15 have died, while 26 have recovered. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
Human rights watchdog says prison deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic are unreported in the Philippines.
“Unreported deaths of inmates show the urgent need for the Duterte government to be transparent about the spread of Covid-19 inside the country’s overcrowded prisons,” says Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“The government should get serious about the terrible situation in its prisons and jails and accurately report on prison deaths and illness,” it adds.
The overseas workers group Migrante International says that there should be financial aid and medical attention for overseas Fiipino workers for quarantine to be effective.
"They (OFWs) have families to support and without any income, the hunger and hardships being experienced by their loved ones add up to their distress. This should likewise be the time for the Duterte government to stop extracting Philhealth collections," the group says in a statement.
"Travel assistance for OFWs who have completed the fourteen-day quarantine must be undertaken straight away so they can return back safely into their respective families. Our clamour for justice for the OFW suicide victim endures and we call on all OFWs and their families to continue pressing the Duterte government to ameliorate them for their hardships and agonies," it adds.
The Makati City government will disburse the second tranche of financial assistance to over 8,000 drivers to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,
Mayor Abby Binay says each of the 8,376 jeepney, tricycle and pedicab drivers in Makati will receive P2,000 via their GCash accounts. The beneficiaries are: 5,952 registered tricycle drivers, 598 pedicab drivers and 1,826 jeepney drivers who are part of the Makati Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association.
The Department of Science and Technology is tapping other universities to help the University of the Philippines in the development and production of ventilators to supply hospitals in preparation for a surge of cases in intensive care units.
Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, in a task force meeting aired Monday night, told members of the Cabinet and President Duterte that the department's Project Ginhawa is set to test three prototypes of ventilators with actual patients.
Dela Peña also said the importation of ventilators recently became more challenging. The Duterte government has been criticized for its delays in the purchase of essential medical equipment including PPEs, surgical masks and ventilators right after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in January.
- Latest
- Trending