COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A medical personnel conducts a COVID-19 test in a drive-thru testing site in Bonifacio Global City.
Taguig City Government
Taguig opens second drive-thru testing site in BGC
(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — The government of Taguig City opened its second drive-thru testing site for its residents who were assessed to undergo tests for coronavirus disease.

This is designed for residents who are vehicle owners and who are unable to get tested in hospitals and health centers. Each test takes only about five minutes to finish.

Taguig residents who will opt to get tested in drive-thru facilities must first call the 878-93200 or 0966-419-4510 so they would be assessed by the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit. They will be given a control number to be presented at the testing center.

Test results are expected to be out between three and five days after testing.

The drive-thru testing facility is located at the northeast parking area in front of Kidzania, beside CitiBank and IBM One World Place in Bonifacio Global City.

The city government earlier launched its first drive-thru testing at Lakeshore Hall in Brgy. Lower Bicutan.

“We are making testing accessible to the most number of Taguigeños we possibly can. Testing is a very important part of a successful COVID-19 response. It can save lives,” Mayor Lino Cayetano said.

The city also conducted its first round of barangay-based testing for COVID-19, with 238 persons tested.

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 8,212 infections, with around 68% of the cases concentrated in Metro Manila.

There are 231 COVID-19 cases in Taguig City. Of the number 15 have died, while 26 have recovered. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 29, 2020 - 2:14pm

A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)

April 29, 2020 - 2:14pm

Human rights watchdog says prison deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic are unreported in the Philippines. 

“Unreported deaths of inmates show the urgent need for the Duterte government to be transparent about the spread of Covid-19 inside the country’s overcrowded prisons,” says Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“The government should get serious about the terrible situation in its prisons and jails and accurately report on prison deaths and illness,” it adds.

April 28, 2020 - 1:43pm

The overseas workers group Migrante International says that there should be financial aid and medical attention for overseas Fiipino workers for quarantine to be effective.

"They (OFWs) have families to support and without any income, the hunger and hardships being experienced by their loved ones add up to their distress. This should likewise be the time for the Duterte government to stop extracting Philhealth collections," the group says in a statement.

"Travel assistance for OFWs who have completed the fourteen-day quarantine must be undertaken straight away so they can return back safely into their respective families. Our clamour for justice for the OFW suicide victim endures and we call on all OFWs and their families to continue pressing the Duterte government to ameliorate them for their hardships and agonies," it adds.

April 28, 2020 - 11:31am

The Makati City government will disburse the second tranche of financial assistance to over 8,000 drivers to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,

Mayor Abby Binay says each of the 8,376 jeepney, tricycle and pedicab drivers in Makati will receive P2,000 via their GCash accounts. The beneficiaries are: 5,952 registered tricycle drivers, 598 pedicab drivers and 1,826 jeepney drivers who are part of the Makati Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association.

April 28, 2020 - 8:36am

The Department of Science and Technology is tapping other universities to help the University of the Philippines in the development and production of ventilators to supply hospitals in preparation for a surge of cases in intensive care units.

Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, in a task force meeting aired Monday night, told members of the Cabinet and President Duterte that the department's Project Ginhawa is set to test three prototypes of ventilators with actual patients.

Dela Peña also said the importation of ventilators recently became more challenging. The Duterte government has been criticized for its delays in the purchase of essential medical equipment including PPEs, surgical masks and ventilators right after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in January.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'No consideration': In pain, PWD with walking ailment forced to personally claim aid at CSWD
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
In a statement, advocate organization PWD Philippines said: "Bakit ba pinapahirapan ang mga kapatid natin sa kapansanan?
Nation
fbfb
Abu Sayyaf bandit slain in Sulu
By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
An Abu Sayyaf bandit was killed in an encounter with government troopers in Indanan, Sulu on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City enforcers to withdraw rap vs 'ECQ violator' they beat with sticks
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
"You're abusing your power!" an onlooker said in a video that has gone viral.
Nation
fbfb
MSU-Marawi to send home 57 students stranded on campus due to quarantine
By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The 57 students are from Davao City and nearby towns in the adjoining Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte and Davao Oriental ...
Nation
fbfb
IS-linked groups monitored in Marawi
By Jaime Laude | April 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Terror groups with links to the Islamic State have been sighted in Marawi City and nearby areas, according to a non-government conflict monitoring group.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
COVID test for inmates pushed
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 11 hours ago
Citing the increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in jails, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
Isko sets 48-hour hard lockdown in Tondo
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The first district of Tondo, Manila will be placed on lockdown for 48 hours, Mayor Isko Moreno announced yesterday, adding...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
Cop caught using motorcycle seized in drug sting
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A police officer was apprehended after he was caught using a motorcycle confiscated during a drug bust in Marikina City on...
Nation
fbfb
11 hours ago
Practice family planning amid ECQ, couples urged
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Following the warning of the United Nations Population Fund that the lockdowns may result in seven million unwanted pregnancies...
Nation
fbfb
Bacolod, Zamboanga ECQ extension sought
By Gilbert Bayoran | April 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The city councils of Bacolod and Zamboanga have passed resolutions asking the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to allow the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in their area until...
11 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with