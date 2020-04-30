Taguig opens second drive-thru testing site in BGC

MANILA, Philippines — The government of Taguig City opened its second drive-thru testing site for its residents who were assessed to undergo tests for coronavirus disease.

This is designed for residents who are vehicle owners and who are unable to get tested in hospitals and health centers. Each test takes only about five minutes to finish.

Taguig residents who will opt to get tested in drive-thru facilities must first call the 878-93200 or 0966-419-4510 so they would be assessed by the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit. They will be given a control number to be presented at the testing center.

Test results are expected to be out between three and five days after testing.

The drive-thru testing facility is located at the northeast parking area in front of Kidzania, beside CitiBank and IBM One World Place in Bonifacio Global City.

The city government earlier launched its first drive-thru testing at Lakeshore Hall in Brgy. Lower Bicutan.

“We are making testing accessible to the most number of Taguigeños we possibly can. Testing is a very important part of a successful COVID-19 response. It can save lives,” Mayor Lino Cayetano said.

The city also conducted its first round of barangay-based testing for COVID-19, with 238 persons tested.

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 8,212 infections, with around 68% of the cases concentrated in Metro Manila.

There are 231 COVID-19 cases in Taguig City. Of the number 15 have died, while 26 have recovered. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

