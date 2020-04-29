Quezon City enforcers to withdraw rap vs 'ECQ violator' they beat with sticks

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City's Task Force Disiplina is dropping its complaint against Michael Rubuia, 38, whom they were seen beating and dragging into a van in a now-viral video.

The development comes a day after the city's local government unit condemned the violent mauling and ordered a full-on probe into the incident.

Through the city government's legal department, show-cause orders have been issued to the task force personnel involved, requiring them to explain their actions.

The QC government also said that the authorities who were involved in the incident will be put on preventive suspension pending further investigation of the case.

Police reports of the incident say Rubuia, who was caught without a quarantine pass or a face mask, fled from arresting officers, who were forced to chase and corner him, and later bring him to a hospital.

It is not clear in the report why he needed medical attention, and the events recorded on video were not mentioned.

Video footage shows Rubuia being beaten, manhandled, and carried into a white van with logo of Quezon City's Task Force Disiplina.

"You're abusing your power!" an onlooker said.

Though the charges against him will be dropped, Rubuia, who the city government said tested positive for illegal narcotics, will be admitted to the Quezon City Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (TAHANAN) after his release.

The police report on the incident did not mention a positive drug test.

"While the release of Michael is being processed, the City will see to it that his rights as a detainee are rightfully observed and all his basic needs are properly addressed. Quezon City considers the human rights of its citizens as paramount, and any violations thereof will not be allowed or tolerated," the LGU's statement read.

"Human Rights violations will be fairly and swiftly dealt with, while the problem of drug use is continuously being approached in a humane and caring manner."

Cases of authorities enforcing quarantine rules rather excessively are beginning to pile up amid the Luzon lockdown, though police higher-ups and government agencies alike remain quick to defend these actions.