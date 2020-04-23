Nutribun back as food for undernourished in Ilocos Norte

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Nutribun — nutrition program staple in the 1970s — has returned in Ilocos Norte as a mainstay in its nutrition program.

Starting next week, Ilocos Norte’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management and Resiliency Council (PDRRMC) and Provincial Nutrition Council (PNC) 120-day feeding program will be targeting undernourished children with nutribun and pasteurized choco-milk drink to improve their nutritional status and boost their immune system.

It is one among the several programs instituted in Ilocos Norte against COVID-19.

First distributed for the supplementary feeding program of public elementary school children from the 60s to 70s, Ilocos Norte’s nutribun provision seeks to improve the nutritional status of children, PDRRMC and PNC both said in a statement.

The bread was a product of the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) mission in the country during the late 1960s. A document made available online by USAID stated that "USAID Nutrition was responsible for development of the formula to justify a claim for nutritious snack food ... [It] made its decision to combine its Food for Peace and its nutrition activities and to target its food donations to the malnourished child population."

This project is a part of the service package under nutrition in emergencies, where attention to feeding malnourished children during the COVID-19 pandemic is deemed essential and relevant to improve their nutritional status and boost their immune system.

The Provincial Nutrition Action Office had previously coordinated with all City/Municipal Nutrition Action Offices to inform distribution protocol, schedule, and other requirements. Supply will be delivered on a weekly basis.

Batac and Laoag cities, and Badoc, Pinili, San Nicolas, Currimao, and Paoay towns will receive their share every Monday, from April 27 to August 25; Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Dumalneg, and Vintar on Tuesdays from April 28, to August 26; and Banna, Dingras, Solsona, Nueva Era, Marcos, Piddig, Carasi, and Sarrat every Wednesday, starting April 2 to August 27.

Gov. Matthew Manotoc, who urged city and municipal mayors to ensure that their respective Nutrition Action Officers along with chairpersons and nutrition scholars of recipient barangays to be present at the initial program mechanics briefing, is known for his health-related initiatives.

With its new nutrition program, Manotoc vowed that the provincial government remains committed to further develop Ilocos Norte by investing in the health of its people, more so in time of the public health crisis.