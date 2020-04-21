COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
via The STAR/John Unson
Lanao del Sur frontliners get online training from USAID, WHO
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 1:56pm

MARAWI CITY, Philippines — Medical frontliners on Tuesday attended an orientation on COVID-19 testing and treatment by experts from the United States Agency for International Development and the World Health Organization.

The program is a joint initiative of the Lanao del Sur provincial government, the Integrated Provincial Health Office, the USAID and WHO.

In a statement Tuesday, the office of Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said health workers from across Lanao del Sur were given lectures by speakers on the treatment of respiratory infections and on how to properly collect specimen samples for testing from people suspected of having contracted COVID-19.

The lectures were facilitated via online communication.

"We are thankful to the USAID and to the World Health Organization for helping out," Adiong said.  

Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in its capital, Marawi City.

