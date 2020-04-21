COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Responding policemen catch five individuals in the act playing 41 cards with bet money in Barangay Luntal in Tuy, Batangas on April 21, 2020.
The Filipino Connection
2 SAP beneficiaries, 3 others nabbed for illegal gambling in Batangas
Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 11:22am

TUY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection— Five people, including two beneficiaries of the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP), have been arrested by authorities for illegal gambling activities in Barangay Luntal in Tuy, Batangas on Monday evening, police said.

P/Maj. Allan Nidua, Tuy police chief, identified the suspects as Risaldo Andaya, 57; Aljune Laoc, 18; Leonida Martinez, 57; Ermilanda Adrias, 54; and Tristan Cudiamat, 30, all residents of said barangay.

Police found out that Martinez and Adrias were recipients of the SAP.

At about 10 p.m., the Tuy police received reports about an ongoing illegal gambling activity in the said place. Responding policemen caught the suspects in the act playing 41 cards with bet money.

Recovered from the suspects were P443 cash, a set of playing cards and brown blanket.

The suspects are now detained at the temporary lock-up cell of Tuy police station, facing charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602.

 

The Filipino Connection is the regional partner of Philstar.com.

