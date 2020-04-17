PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the fatality is a 49-year-old policeman from Rizal.
Cop succumbs to virus
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Another policeman succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.
PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the fatality is a 49-year-old policeman from Rizal.
Banac said 59 police officers have tested positive for the disease. Three have died of COVID-19 and 20 others are on quarantine at Camp Crame after manifesting symptoms of the virus.
