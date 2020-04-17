Doctor dies in road crash
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A doctor died in a car crash in Manila on Wednesday.
Maria Teresa Dajao, medical officer IV of the city health department, was in a car along Quirino Avenue when she figured in the accident, according to the Manila public information office.
Dajao was on her way home after reporting to duty when the accident happened, city health officer Arnold Pangan said.
