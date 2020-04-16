LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Fishers in Sta. Fe and Bantayan in Cebu attribute bigger catches to their LGU's enforcement of laws against commercial fishing vessels in municipal waters.
Oceana, Handout
How coastal towns can feed constituents by helping small-scale fishers
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — As lockdowns restrict the movement of fisherfolk and also lead to a drop in seafood sales, some local government units have extended help to fishing communities by buying their catch for food aid for their constituents.

The spread of the novel coronavirus in the country has made it tough for thousands whose lives depend on the sea due to the implementation of travel restrictions and curfew schedules. Although market prices for seafood have gone up, demand has gone down, which is bad news for fisherfolk.

To ensure that community fishers continue to earn, Mayor Roy Salinas of San Ricardo town in Southern Leyte and Mayor Arth Bryan Celeste of Alaminos City in Pangasinan bought the catch of fishers in their localities for inclusion in food packs distributed to families affected by community quarantines.

The Department of Agriculture earlier appealed to LGUs to prioritize buying produce from farmers and catch from fishermen.

Buying from local fishers and farmers a 'win-win'

“Fish is a staple food and source of nutrition for majority of Filipinos who are mostly living in coastal cities and municipalities. We also have millions of small, artisanal fisherfolk and fish workers who depend on fishing for their livelihood,” Gloria Estenzo Ramos, vice president of non-government organization Oceana, said in a statement Thursday.

"It will be a win-win solution for all if our local governments continue to prioritize and extend their support and resources to help our artisanal fishers and collaborate closely with national agencies and stakeholders," she added.

The organization also lauded Mayor Roland Boie Evardone of Arteche town in Eastern Samar, who has promised assistance to fishers who did not qualify as beneficiaries in the government’s Social Amelioration Program.

“We are happy that coastal mayors are stepping up to the challenge despite the fact that most of them belong to low-income class municipalities,” Andrea Loriaga, League of Municipalities of the Philippines executive director, also said.

Last month, the government’s inter-agency task force exempted healthy fishers and farmers from quarantine restrictions since they are essential in ensuring food security.

Actions vs illegal commercial fishing

Support for local fishers includes making sure their catch is protected through, for example, a recent apprehension of a commercial fishing boat operated illegally in the local waters of Bantayan, Cebu.

Oceana said the apprehension was due to the strict enforcement of fishery laws by Mayor Ithamar Espinosa of Sta. Fe and Mayor Arthur Despi of Bantayan in Cebu province and the assistance of the police and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Espinosa said fishers in Bantayan reported an increase in fish catch to an average of 20 to 100 kilos each day from a maximum five kilos a day because of the the drive against illegal fishing.

Oceana earlier reported that commercial fishing operators have taken advantage of the government’s preoccupation with combating the spread of COVID-19 by entering areas meant for small-scale fishermen.

Under Republic Act 8550 or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, municipal waters extend only up to 15 kilometers from the coastline and also include streams, lake, inland bodies of water, public forest, timber lands, forest reserves or fishery reserves.

These waters are supposed to be for municipal fishing, or “fishing within municipal waters using fishing vessels of three gross tons or less, or fishing not requiring the use of fishing vessels.”

FISHERFOLK COMMUNITIES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Caloocan health department on lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The medical team conducting tracing and isolation of coronavirus disease 2019 patients in Caloocan has been placed under quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
Laguna village chief hacked to death
By Ed Amoroso | April 16, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay captain in San Pablo City was hacked to death on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Fire breaks out in Binondo
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
At least 40 families were left homeless when a fire struck a residential area in Binondo, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City funeral parlors cannot reject COVID victims
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City government has passed an ordinance imposing penalties on funeral parlors and crematoriums that refuse to accept...
Nation
fbfb
2 Davao hospital employees die of COVID
By Edith Regalado | April 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Two employees of the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City have died of the coronavirus disease 2019 .
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
PRO-9 'Adopt-a-Family' COVID-19 aid program helps 256 households
By Roel Pareño | 2 hours ago
According to Quidilla, delivering the food packs and other assistance would also help civilians to stay at home, one of the...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
Soldiers deactivate bombs found in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 2 hours ago
Army bomb experts promptly defused Wednesday two roadside bombs that villagers found in separate spots in Guindulungan t...
Nation
fbfb
3 hours ago
GSIS announces emergency COVID-19 loan for pensioners
3 hours ago
State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced Thursday that it was opening a COVID-19 Emergency...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Manila releases P19 million aid, face masks
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
he Manila city government has approved the release of an additional P19.941 million in cash assistance for the city’s...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Vico asks ‘can-affords’ to waive cash assistance
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto yesterday urged well-to-do families in the city to waive the local government’s supplemental...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with