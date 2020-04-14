LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
hoto shows the contents of one of the communication boards crafted by the Philippine Association of Speech Pathologists.
Screengrab / Philippine Association of Speech Pathologists
Speech pathologists design communication boards for COVID-19 patients
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 7:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — With movement already restricted, a hospital patient cannot speak either when intubated.

For patients confined to their beds with protruding tubes, the struggle and anxiety that comes with the inability to communicate can impair both the effectiveness of treatment and the person's ability to cope with the stress of confinement.

This is what a group of Filipino speech pathologists sought to solve in the months after the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) broke out in the Philippines. 

In partnership with Hirayang Kabataan, the Philippine Association of Speech Pathologists (PASP) Augmentative and Alternative Communication Special Interest Group created communication kits for patients of the virus who are not able to speak. 

“By being unable to communicate, there is a risk of causing adverse events to happen, events that may impact patient’s recovery,” PASP said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Severe cases of the new pathogen, whose symptoms are largely respiratory, require treatment that often makes use of ventilators. 

“Patients who are unable to communicate cannot effectively participate in medical decision making. These in turn make their intensive care unit stay more stressful for them and their caregivers,” they added.

Academic studies attest to the need for this: according to a new study published in Heart & Lung, over 50% of patients on ventilators—particularly those admitted in intensive care units—would benefit from assistive communication tools and speech language consultation services. 

RELATED: UP scientists studying design for more affordable ventilators, DOH says

A separate report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) also mentioned that around “3-5% of COVID-19 patients require mechanical ventilation” around the world. 

Communication woes weigh doubly on healthcare workers, too, who have to endure long hours of countless patients coming in, and whose communication can make all the difference in a patient's survival. 

"Our healthcare workers need resources and strategies to support the communication of these patients in alternative ways," PASP said in a Facebook post. 

"Some hospitals in the Philippines possess tools that alleviate these communication barriers in acute care settings, but many other hospitals—including those in the provinces—may lack these tools."

The communication boards come with a set of visual aid showing basic words, phrases and pictures which the patients can simply point or gesture to in order to convey their needs or ask questions.

The kits are translated in Filipino, English, Cebuano, Ilocano and Waray. In its latest update, the PASP also included Bikolano and Chavacano boards. 

A number of hospitals, including University of Cebu Medical Center in Mandaue, Cebu and Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City, Cotabato, have adopted the communication boards. 

"Patients who are unable to communicate cannot effectively participate in medical decision-making and may not effectively communicate their needs and symptoms. This could greatly impact on their care," PASP said. 

As of this writing, the coronavirus has infected 5,223 individuals in the Philippines, the Health Department disclosed in its most recent bulletin Monday evening. 

For patients in the communication boards, the association's materials are free for public use and can be accessed through this link

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ASSOCIATION OF SPEECH PATHOLOGISTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zamora returns to work, hits back at Jinggoy
By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
The word war between San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and former senator Jinggoy Estrada continued to rage, with the mayor branding...
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan mayor wants barangay execs suspended over tupada
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan has asked the city council to impose a preventive suspension on a barangay captain and three...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA: Cars back on EDSA
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority noticed an unusual increase in the volume of vehicles passing through EDSA yesterday, as shown in closed-circuit television footage of the MMDA.
Nation
fbfb
Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 6 days ago
Public market vendors in San Juan City are caught in a brewing conflict between Mayor Francis Zamora and former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
fbfb
Backhoe used to dig graves for COVID fatalities in Zamboanga
By Roel Pareño | 21 hours ago
The city government of Zamboanga has started burying in graves dug up with the use of a backhoe bodies of people who died...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Cainta mayor kicks in sneaker collection to raise funds for residents' relief
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
On the first day of his shoe auction, the Cainta mayor raised P132,000 and received a pledge for some livestock too...
Nation
fbfb
5 hours ago
Zamboanga City: We cannot take in Filipinos deported from Malaysia
By Roel Pareño | 5 hours ago
"We cannot receive deportees because of the dangerous predicament our city and country faces," Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar...
Nation
fbfb
Assist qualified beneficiaries from the middle class, government urged
April 14, 2020 - 1:01pm
Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go on Monday urged national government agencies to assist all those in need during the COVID-19 crisis, especially qualified beneficiaries form the poor and middle class.
8 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
8 hours ago
Marikina to begin COVID-19 testing sans DOH approval
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro, citing the law, invoked local autonomy and said that they are willing...
Nation
fbfb
8 hours ago
10-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Batangas
By Marlon Luistro | 8 hours ago
Another baby, this time a 10-day-old girl, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Eric Africa said Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with