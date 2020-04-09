Woman electrocuted to death in Batangas

CALACA, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — A woman died on the spot after she was electrocuted inside her residence in Barangay Pantay here on Wednesday, police said.

Initial investigation said at about 1 p.m., victim Mary Ann Saludo was cleaning inside her house when she accidentally stepped on an electric fan’s live wire and got electrocuted.

The victim sustained electric burns causing her instantaneous death.

Police authorities have ruled out foul play in the said incident.

