LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This March 21, 2020 photo shows detainees at the Quezon City Jail.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Isolation facility set up in QC Jail following suspected COVID-19 death
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology set up an isolation facility in Quezon City after an inmate died of suspected COVID-19 on March 25.

Early this week, the Quezon City Jail placed some inmates in isolation as precautionary measure after they came in contact with another Person Deprived of Liberty who may have died of the novel coronavirus disease.

"Taking the attending physician’s point of view, citing possible COVID-19 as contributing condition is a piece of information that we cannot take lightly," Chief Inspector Xavier Solda, BJMP spokesperson, said.

Following this, Chief Superintendent Ignacio Panti, BJMP National Capital Region director, convened the Regional Task Force COVID-19 of Metro Manila and conducted contract tracing.

Seventeen PDLs were placed in isolation after contact tracing.

The isolation facility was established with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Philippine Red Cross.

PDLs with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 will be transferred to the isolation facility for monitoring.

Meanwhile, Director Allan Iral said that the bureau will continue implementing other “precautionary measures in jails such as physical distancing, wearing of face mask among personnel and PDL, use of foot bath, thermal scanning and disinfection.”

The bureau is also maximizing electronic visitation or e-Dalaw and conducting daily dialogues with PDLs as measures to help them take care of their mental health following the extension of Luzon-wide lockdown.

Calls for release of qualified prisoners

Calls for release of the elderly, ailing and vulnerable prisoners from several rights groups and Sen. Leila De Lima continue to mount as COVID-19 infections rise.

A group of prisoners on Wednesday knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court and asked for their possible release during state of public health emergency, stressing that the Philippines may record a staggering amount of fatalities of the novel coronavirus infects the inmates.

“Petitioners are praying for a fair chance at surviving the devastating impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in spaces that are not blighted with the overcrowding and lack of access to hygiene measures and medical care,” their plea read.

The group of petitioners are composed of political prisoners and detainees who are elderly sick or pregnant, and are committed to crowded facilities where social distancing is “practically impossible.”

Solda said Wednesday that while they support decongestion of jails through legal measures, studies need to be done first to ensure that propositions are within laws.

BUREAU OF JAIL MANGEMENT AND PENOLOGY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cainta businesses and residents help out in any way they 'kakanin'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Cainta Mayor Kit Nieto said that the local food business sent 150 of its bibingkas on Tuesday in support of relief opera...
Nation
fbfb
Jinggoy hits Zamora over mobile markets
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Public market vendors in San Juan City are caught in a brewing conflict between Mayor Francis Zamora and former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
fbfb
68-year-old man is Batangas City’s 13th COVID-19 case
By Marlon Luistro | 18 hours ago
Batangas City now has 1,031 persons under monitoring (PUM) while 59 others are persons under investigation (PUI). There are...
Nation
fbfb
5 PUIs die in Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan
By Raymund Catindig | April 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Four persons under investigation for the coronavirus disease 2019 in Ilocos Sur have died while waiting for their test results.
Nation
fbfb
3 more cops positive for virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Three more police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 25 the number of policemen infected...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
26 minutes ago
Duterte urges COVID-19 survivors to donate blood
26 minutes ago
"Do it as goodwill. And I think if it were me, I should volunteer. That is the way of thanking God that you have survived,”...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Abra health worker wounded in shooting
By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
A barangay health worker was wounded in a gun attack in Dolores, Abra on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Water in Angat enough amid extended quarantine
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
There is enough water supply in Angat Dam as the enhanced community quarantine was extended until April 30, according to the...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Quezon City installs swab booths for COVID testing
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Prototype swab booths have been installed at the Quezon City General Hospital to minimize possible exposure of healthcare...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
DOJ sets Koko probe over quarantine breach
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Department of Justice may start next month its preliminary hearing on the criminal complaint filed against Sen. Aquilino...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with