Lipa has three new COVID-19 cases, now highest in Batangas

BATANGAS, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — Three residents of Lipa City, all of whom have had previous contact with a COVID-19 patient, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Eric Africa said Tuesday.

This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lipa City to 14, the highest in Batangas province. Three residents have died of the disease.

In a Tuesday bulletin, Africa identified the new patients as a 49-year-old female resident from Barangay San Carlos, and a 49-year-old female and 48-year-old male patient from Barangay Kayumanggi.

No further details were given regarding the status of the three patients and whether they are now confined in a hospital facility or on home quarantine.

Health authorities are now conducting contact tracing of persons who were previously exposed to the patients.

Earlier, the Lipa City Health Office said the city now has 37 persons under investigation and 400 persons under monitoring.

he Philippines recorded another large increase in the number of coronavirus cases Tuesday as the country extended the sweeping lockdown of its main island of Luzon.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 3,764 in the Philippines after the Department of Health reported 104 new infections. The latest figure is lower than the 414 cases registered on Monday.

