LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Image shows a hand of an elderly woman.
Image by iris Vallejo from Pixabay
91-year-old woman is Lipa’s 3rd COVID-19 fatality
Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 2:06pm

LIPA CITY, Batangas (The Filipino Connection) — A 91-year-old woman from Barangay 7 here died of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Eric Africa said.

In a report posted in his official Facebook account 2 p.m., Africa said the patient, who had no travel history, passed away on April 1 and her remains were cremated.

The mayor said the city government only received the result that the elderly patient tested positive for the virus after she died.

This brings the total of the city’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 10 – the most in Batangas province – tied with Batangas City.

Lipa also had the most number of COVID-19 fatalities in the province with three.

Batangas has 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 2, 4 p.m.

Most of the patients who got infected by the virus had a travel history outside Batangas, health authorities said.

Earlier on March 26, an 81-year-old man from Barangay 1 – who had travel history in Metro Manila – died of the virus. Four days later, a 52-year-old woman from Barangay Balintawak also perished from COVID-19.

Like with the latest death, the city only obtained the test result, after the patient’s demise.

The backlog in the release of test results by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine drew the ire of health workers, government officials and citizens alike as some patients from the previously reported fatalities had died before the release of COVID-19 test results.

The DOH vowed though to eliminate the backlogs as the RITM is expected to certify Friday the subnational reference of four major hospitals, namely San Lazaro Medical Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center and Baguio General Hospital. 

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said each of the said laboratories could conduct 80 to 160 tests a day.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kadamay unfairly blamed for Sitio San Roque protest, group and supporters say
1 day ago
Protesters were reported to be calling for food aid, saying they did not get any from the local government.
Nation
fbfb
DILG directs Rizal town mayor to explain refusal of Muslim COVID-19 patients burial
1 day ago
The department said this is “a clear defiance of government guidelines on burial amid the public health emergency situation...
Nation
fbfb
Oceana: Commercial fishing boats seen in municipal waters as gov't preoccupied with COVID-19 fight
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a statement, Oceana called on national government agencies and local government units to intensify maritime patrols to...
Nation
fbfb
Vico sees sabotage in Pasig relief distribution
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 5 days ago
Chaos marred Pasig City’s relief operations after residents mobbed city hall employees who were distributing food packs...
Nation
fbfb
Medical City denies protective gear raid rumors
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The debunked posts include allegations that PPE donations to the hospital from private individuals and organizations were...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Ambulance driver shot over suspicion of ferrying COVID-19 patients
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
The hospital said that the incident has been reported to the Candelaria Police Station. It demanded that justice be given...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Boy, 7, tests positive for COVID-19 in Zamboanga
By Roel Pareño | 22 hours ago
A seven-year-old boy tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to seven in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
Discrimination vs COVID-19 patients, frontliners now illegal in Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The ordinance will likewise punish any public officer who refuses to give assistance to PUIs, PUMs and healthcare workers...
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
BARMM government reports stable prices amid COVID-19 quarantine
By John Unson | 2 days ago
"By and large, the business sector in BARMM is cooperating with our efforts to lighten the situation of residents whose means...
Nation
fbfb
Fast-track release of aid for affected Filipinos, DOLE and DSWD told
April 2, 2020 - 9:14am
(As released) Sen. Bong Go urged the government on Wednesday, April 1 to expedite the release of financial assistance to displaced workers through the Department of Labor and Employment and vulnerable sectors through...
2 days ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with