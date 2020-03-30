LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
P4.5 million shabu seized in Quezon City, Taguig
Ghio Ong, Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Drug suspects are not taking a break even as the enhanced community quarantine is enforced in Metro Manila.

In Quezon City, more than P2 million worth of shabu was confiscated by police from Ronnel Grifalda, 35, and Rolando Abarga, 24.

The suspects allegedly yielded 325 grams of shabu during a sting along Quirino Highway in Barangay Bagbag on Saturday.

Ten other drug suspects were arrested in separate stings in Barangays Ramon Magsaysay, Tandang Sora, Holy Spirit, Bagong Silangan, Botocan and Sikatuna. 

In Barangay Maharlika Village, Taguig, two persons were apprehended for alleged possession of P2.5 million worth of shabu.

Farida Zainal Mohammad, 59, and a 16-year-old girl were taken into police custody.

Police said the suspects allegedly sold shabu to a policeman who posed as a buyer.

