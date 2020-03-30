LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
2 slain in NPA attack
Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A soldier and a suspected rebel were killed while two others were wounded in an attack by New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas in Rodriguez, Rizal on Saturday.

The military denounced the attack, saying it was carried out despite a ceasefire declared by the government due to the health crisis.

“The NPA has made it clear that they would not honor the ceasefire declaration, ” Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. said. 

Troopers from the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division were conducting community work in Sitio Malasya Uyungan, Barangay Puray when the rebels assaulted them.

The military recovered a rifle, grenade and a rifle grenade from the scene of the encounter. 

