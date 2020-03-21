LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Mocha Uson
Former Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Esther Margaux "Mocha" Uson speaks to the media in Pasay City on Oct. 3, 2018. He resigned at a Senate hearing after she committed a series of gaffes on social media.
PNA/Avito Dalan
Mocha Uson's controversial Facebook 'blog' now unavailable
(The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial page of Mocha Uson, a repeat political appointee and supporter of the Duterte administration, was removed from Facebook and has been inaccessible for more than half a day as of press time.

The page titled "MOCHA USON BLOG" can no longer be searched on the social networking site.

The link from Google Search results also yields a blank page for its original URL facebook.com/mochablogger.

The page's unavailability was first reported 16 hours ago following calls for it to be mass reported on Facebook, which started on Twitter. It was not immediately clear whether the blog's removal was due to violations of the social network's guidelines or deactivated by Uson herself.

Another page with her name appeared on Facebook, but it is not known if it is officially linked to Uson.

Uson has shifted government posts multiple times in President Rodrigo Duterte's government after gaining popularity and millions of followers on Facebook in 2016 in the lead-up to the presidential elections.

She was first appointed as assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office before she resigned in October 2018.

In 2019, she attempted to secure a House of Representatives post for herself as a nominee of a party-list for overseas workers. When she did not succeed, Duterte appointed her as a deputy executive director of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration despite the one-year ban on appointments of frustrated political candidates.

She was found to have repeatedly disseminated false information and images on her page in support of Duterte. She apologized for some of the posts flagged to be bogus.

BLOGGER MOCHA USON
Philstar
