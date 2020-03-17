Ex-NPA chief Salas ordered released

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday ordered former New People’s Army leader Rodolfo Salas alias “Kumander Bilog” released from detention.

The SC issued the order without prejudice to the final resolution of Salas’ case, according to Misael Domingo, Clerk of Court of SC’s third division.

The high court recommended bail of P200,000 for Salas’ temporary liberty.

The 72-year-old Salas was arrested on Feb. 18 in Angeles City, Pampanga for multiple counts of murder filed against him by the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Leyte.

Records showed that Salas was an official of the central committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines, which reportedly ordered the execution of individuals critical to the revolutionary movement.

He was reportedly indicted for 15 counts of murder.