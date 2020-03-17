Cop hurt in ambush

MANILA, Philippines — A police official and a civilian were wounded in an ambush in Calamba, Laguna yesterday morning.

Capt. Christopher Geronimo, assigned at Camp Vicente Lim, was brought to the Global Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Geronimo was in his Toyota Vios (EBX-915) when he was waylaid by unidentified men at around 10:50 a.m. in Barangay Canlubang.

The civilian, who was driving a tractor, was hit by a stray bullet. Probers have yet to determine the motive for the attack.