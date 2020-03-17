Cop hurt in ambush
Ed Amoroso (The Philippine Star) - March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A police official and a civilian were wounded in an ambush in Calamba, Laguna yesterday morning.
Capt. Christopher Geronimo, assigned at Camp Vicente Lim, was brought to the Global Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Geronimo was in his Toyota Vios (EBX-915) when he was waylaid by unidentified men at around 10:50 a.m. in Barangay Canlubang.
The civilian, who was driving a tractor, was hit by a stray bullet. Probers have yet to determine the motive for the attack.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
39 minutes ago
By Romina Cabrera | 39 minutes ago
Recommended