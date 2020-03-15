LIST: Road closures, traffic advisories for Metro Manila lockdown

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update; First published on March 14 at 8:34 p.m.) — Restricted travel in Metro Manila—composed of 16 cities and one municipality—will be imposed for a month starting March 15. The community quarantine, according to an undated Office of the President memorandum, means “movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points.”

The government encouraged public and private employers to adopt flexible work arrangements or work-from-home scheme, but those who need to hit the streets and enter Metro Manila for work may be allowed entry when they present proof of employment or business at checkpoints.

The Philippine National Police dropped the plan to block roads, and instead deployed uniformed personnel for greater visibility and to set up checkpoints.

There will be around 56 checkpoints across the metro, manned by at least 16 cops and 4 Army soldiers each shift, said Brigadier General Debold Sinas, chief of the Metro Manila police at press conference on Sunday, March 15, the first day of the lockdown.

Security personnel at the checkpoints, however, are still ill-equipped to detect potential COVID-19 cases, since the police force only have 25 thermal scanners so far.

No complete list of checkpoints has been released so far. But Sinas said they are usually near barangay halls or areas with spaces for holding or quarantine.

Here's a list of road advisories and designated checkpoints of the localities included in the month-long lockdown of the capital region. Expect us to update this when information becomes available.

Muntinlupa City

Ang mga manggagaling sa Cavite, Laguna, Batangas at kalapit na bayan ay padadaanin lamang sa Susana Heights.

Ang mga manggagaling naman sa Cavite at Daang Hari ay padadaanin sa MCX papuntang Susana Heights.

Ang entrance at exit point sa Muntinlupa ay tanging sa Susana Heights lamang.

Para sa mga nagtatrabaho at may transaksyon sa Muntinlupa na mula sa labas ng Metro Manila, ipakita lamang ang company ID, valid ID at kaukulang dokumento.

This is a developing list. Check back for updates.