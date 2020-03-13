Teacher dies in Batangas road mishap

BATANGAS, Philippines — A teacher died when the van they were riding figured in a road crash in Southern Tagalog Arterial Road tollway in Ibaan town Friday morning.

Batangas Police Colonel Edwin Quilates identified the fatality as Joy Naning, a teacher from the San Jose Pilot Elementary School in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Quilates said Naning, together with seven other faculty members and five students, were on their way home after attending the National Schools Press Conference in Tuguegarao City in the Cagayan Valley region.

Based on the investigation, the road crash happened around 4:30 a.m. as the van, driven by Mark Tugade was traveling southbound when he fell asleep and fell into the highway canal before hitting a tree in Barangay Coliat, Ibaan town.