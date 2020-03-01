NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Government urged: Stop cleared reclamation projects
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - March 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte’s directive to stop reclamation activities in Manila Bay should cover projects that have already received clearances, such as the proposed airports in Cavite and Bulacan, advocates and experts said.

The Save Our Shores Coalition Against Reclamation (SOS Coalition) welcomed the President’s recent pronouncement that he will not allow any reclamation activity by the private sector in the Manila Bay during the remainder of his term.

The group, however, said the ban should also cover those that have already secured clearances, either from local government units or national government agencies.

“An explicit and unambiguous policy that stops all proposals and activities related to land reclamation in Manila Bay must be put in place,” the SOS Coalition said in its position paper against reclamation projects in the Manila Bay.

“The government has a clear directive to rehabilitate and preserve Manila Bay through the writ of continuing mandamus issued by the Supreme Court. Land reclamation directly contradicts that mandate,” it added.

Increased risks

Geoscientist Narod Eco, a researcher at the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute, warned of the increased disaster risks if reclamation projects will be allowed to push through.

He noted the rising sea level caused by climate change, as well as the vulnerability of Manila Bay and its surrounding areas to flood, storm surges and tsunamis caused by earthquakes.

Eco said reclaimed lands are prone to liquefaction, which could result in the collapse of structures built on it.

Specific to airports, he noted the experience of the Kansai Airport in Japan, where the government has spend millions to raise runways and erect sea walls to address the problem of sinking.

The scientist said the reclamation will have a significant impact on the marine ecosystem in the Manila Bay, including mangrove and sea grass which scientists believe can significantly contribute to addressing the climate crisis.

Protecting marine creatures

Eco said over 140 species of marine animals were found in the area, including several species of sardines that are vital to the country’s food security.

“Sardines are an important food and economic resource, both for our domestic and international trade. It provides jobs to millions of people, from catching, processing and selling the fish and their products,” said the SOS Coalition.

“Needless to say, if the sardine population crashes, all species higher up the food chain – including humans – will be affected. As it is, our seas are already overfished. It is therefore incumbent that we protect this vital source,” it added.

The group called on the government to declare Manila Bay as a fisheries management area, with an ecosystem-based framework put in place and strictly enforced.

“Past experience have shown that fish stocks recover and multiply not only within a protected area, but in surrounding waters as well,” it said.

“This means that not only communities around Manila Bay will benefit, but also those around the West Philippine Sea,” added the coalition.

