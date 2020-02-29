NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Satellite image shows General Santos City.
Google Maps
31 students, driver hurt as jeepney plunges into ravine
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 29, 2020 - 4:41pm

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — More than 30 students were hurt when an overloaded jeepney plunged into a 40-foot ravine in Barangay Olympog here Saturday.

Responding police investigators said 31 students on their way home from a nighttime outing in the scenic Sanchez Peak here were injured in the accident.

The driver of the jeepney was also hurt.

The victims were rushed by barangay officials to different hospitals in General Santos City for treatment.

Three of the 31 injured passengers were confined in a hospital while the rest were immediately discharged after receiving first aid.

The General Santos City police said there are indications that the driver of the ill-fated Jeepney lost control of the wheel when its brake system malfunctioned.

Witnesses were quoted by probers as saying that they noticed the ill-fated vehicle wiggle first before if veered to the side of the road and fell 40 feet down.

