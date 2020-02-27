2 drug suspects slain in ‘shootout’

MALOLOS, Philippines — Two suspected drug traffickers were killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan on Tuesday night.

Arjohn Irena and Carlo Sison died at the scene of the reported encounter that occurred at around 11 p.m. in Barangay Minuyan Proper.

Irena and Sison were on the unified watch list of the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, according to Col. Lawrence Cajipe, acting chief of the Bulacan police.

The suspects reportedly drew their guns after sensing they were dealing with undercover agents.

Police said they recovered 20 plastic sachets containing shabu, two shotguns and marked money from the suspects.

Meanwhile, 26 other drug suspects were arrested in anti-illegal drug operations conducted recently in the cities of Malolos and Meycauayan and in the towns of Balagtas, Baliwag, Bocaue, Bulakan, Nozagaray, Pulilan and Sta. Maria.