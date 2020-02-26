NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Quezon City Local Government/File
DILG: Make LGUs accountable for road clearing
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - February 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged the public to make their local government units (LGUs) accountable for clearing the roads of obstructions.

DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya made the appeal as he admitted the department is not a super police force that could respond to every complaint of inaction by local government officials in road clearing operations.

“I think what’s important here is for the citizens to realize that they also have a stake here and therefore, they have a responsibility to exercise citizenship,” he said in an interview with “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News aired on Monday.

The DILG last Feb. 17 launched a new round of road clearing operations, this time targeting inner and tertiary roads for public use within 75 days.

Malaya said people should first direct their complaints to their respective barangays and LGUs before elevating it to the DILG for action.

The DILG has warned local chief executives of administrative sanctions if they fail to clear roads obstructions within the given period.

