Kagawad on drug list shot dead

MANILA, Philippines — The only barangay official in Quezon City who was included in President Duterte’s narco list was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Sunday night.

Noemi Agcaoili, kagawad or councilor of Barangay Bagong Lipunan ng Crame, suffered multiple gunshots to the body.

Agcaoili died at the Cardinal Santos Hospital in San Juan City where she was rushed by her husband.

Maj. Regino Maramag of the Cubao police station said two assailants on a motorcycle arrived at the victim’s house along Bonny Serrano Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that the gunmen repeatedly fired from the window, hitting Agcaoili.

Police said they recovered six .45-caliber shells and bullet fragments at the scene.

Despite her inclusion in the drug list, Agcaoili was reelected barangay councilor in the 2018 local elections.

She had denied involvement in the illegal drug trade and even accepted the drug test challenge of the police a week before the polls.

Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, director of the Quezon City Police District, said they would investigate all possible motives for the killing.

Montejo said it is still too early to conclude that Agcaoili’s murder was drug-related.

Barangay Bagong Lipunan ng Crame is deemed moderately affected by illegal drugs.