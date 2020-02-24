Cop hurt in gun scuffle in Tondo

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer was wounded in a gun scuffle with a man whom he allegedly caught sleeping with his gilfriend in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.

Chief M/Sgt. Edgardo Balabay, assigned with the Manila Police District (MPD) Station 7, visited his girlfriend at her house along Rawes street, Road-10 in Barangay 123 and allegedly saw her and Geraldo Millares in bed.

Probers said a heated argument ensued between Balabay and Millares.

In a fit of anger, Balabay drew his service firearm and fired at Millares, but the gun jammed.

Seeing an opportunity, Millares engaged the policeman in a scuffle and grabbed the gun from Balabay.

Millares allegedly fired at Balabay twice before fleeing.

Balabay was rushed to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Hospital where he was declared in stable condition.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) appealed for composure among its men to prevent violent encounters with civilians.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas made the call following the shooting of Balabay in what appeared to be a “love triangle” scuffle.

The incident, according to Sinas, should serve as a call for policemen to maintain their composure.

“As police officers, we are trained to be strong, brave and heroic. But we must remain calm, active listeners and non-judgmental in order to make better decisions,” Sinas said in a statement.

He ordered the MPD to investigate the incident.

The Don Bosco police precinct is conducting a follow-up operation to arrest Millares.