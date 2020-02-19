NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the leopard cat rescued by Department of Environment and Natural Resources Community Environment and Natural Resources Office Mobo in Masbate City.
DENR Bicol/Facebook
Trapped leopard cat rescued and released in Masbate
none (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 7:50pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Mobo recently rescued and released a leopard cat in Masbate City.

The female leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis) was initially spotted by a certain Joan Roxas, who reported the sighting, last February 12 at Purok 5 in Bayombon, Masbate City. 

Roxas immediately alerted Barangay Chairman Ryan Corcuera and recovered the animal. Corcuera reported the incident to DENR CENRO Mobo through CENR Officer Jean Imperial.

According to authorities, the wild cat was caught in a poacher’s trap.

Wildlife enforcement officer and Forest Technician II Ryan Moneño and Forest Extension Officer Christian Patiño responded to the report on Thursday.

They rescued the leopard cat with the assistance of Romerio Bajar, Sr. and Jose Omipig of the Bayombon Unified Force.

The DENR rescue team cut the nylon cord that had trapped the wild cat and rescued her.

After checkig her for injuries, the team released the wild cat in a forested area near the village.

The DENR reminded the officials of Barangay Bayombon that hunting wildlife in the area is illegal.

Under Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Protection and Conservation Act, the poaching, hunting and possession of wildlife species without proper documents are punishable by law.

The agency then conducted an information and education campaign to remind local officials and residents of this law.

The DENR said leopard cats are considered vulnerable based on the agency’s Administrative Order No. 2019-03 or the "Updated National List of Threatened Fauna and their Categories." —Rosette Adel

