Makati to give free heritage walking tours

MANILA, Philippines— Makatizens, or residents of Makati City, may get to know their city in a different light when the local government provides free heritage walking tours daily.

Tourists may also join the walking tour.

In a Facebook post, the Makati City government said it would feature a different site everyday to give residents and tourists a chance to explore the city’s history, culture and rich traditions.

It also released eight types of tours that would run from Tuesday until Sunday.

Museums and tours are usually closed on Mondays.

These tours usually begin in the morning although there are tours scheduled in the afternoon.

The free walking tours feature St. Alphonsus Mary de Ligouri Church’s Garden Way of the Crosss, Poblacion and the Central Business District as well as Salcedo and Legaspi Market.

Some of the tours such as the Poblacion Walk Tour, Central Business District and the Walkway Tour with Salcedo and Legaspi Markets are already available.

Interested residents and tourists may register for the free walking tour through this link:

They can also call the International Relations Department at +8870-1192 or 1195 and e-mail tourism tourism.makati@gmail.com for tourism-related inquiries and reservations.

The free walking tour program is the city government’s initiative to attract more tourists.

Through this, they seek to reintroduce the city’s art, heritage district as well as its commercial establishments and the country’s longest elevated pedestrian walkway.