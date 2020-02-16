NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Photo from the Department of Health Facebook page shows a health worker administering oral polio vaccine.
Department of Health
Cebu river samples test positive for poliovirus — DOH
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2020 - 1:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — According to the Department of Health in a statement on Saturday night, the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine confirmed that samples from Butuanon River in Mandaue City, Cebu tested positive for poliovirus. 

Polio's outbreak was declared in the Philippines in September 2019, the first recorded case in decades. 

There is no known cure for the highly infectious virus, which can cause paralysis and even death in extreme cases.

The last documented case in the Philippines was in 1993. 

Health officials said they are closely coordinating with the World Health Organization for an appropriate vaccination response, as well as working with the Cabanatuan and Mandaue local government units to bolster their surveillance capacities and identification and reporting mechanisms. 

“It is important that we are able to timely detect any acute onset of paralysis in children —  especially within our communities,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in the statement.

“We have evidence that the poliovirus continues to spread. Our aim is to promptly diagnose and treat all possible polio cases."

That same day, the department confirmed the 17th case of polio in the Philippines in a one-year-old boy from Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

“The #polio outbreak in the Philippines is not over,” the World Health Organization Philippines said after the news broke. 

“We continue to remind parents and caregivers to bring their children to health centers for their polio drops and shot as part of the routine immunization programme."

READ: Healthcare 'grossly neglected' in 'middle-income' Philippines, groups say

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS POLIOVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jeepney driver in fatal accident tests positive for shabu
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The driver of a passenger jeepney who plowed through students crossing the pedestrian lane in Makati on Thursday tested positive...
Nation
fbfb
Phone-grabbing general is NCRPO’s No. 2 man
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The police general who grabbed the cell phone of a television reporter during the Traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene...
Nation
fbfb
NPA leader slain in North Cotabato shootout
By Edith Regalado | February 16, 2020 - 12:00am
A New People’s Army leader was killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in Sitio Lacobe, Barangay Malabuan, Makilala, North Cotabato on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Sandigan: Strong evidence vs ex-Quirino governor
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Former Quirino governor Pedro Bacani may be convicted of graft over his alleged involvement in the 2004 fertilizer fund scam, according to the Sandiganbayan.
Nation
fbfb
Lotto pot to hit P200 million
By Janvic Mateo | February 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The jackpot in the 6/58 Ultra Lotto draw is expected to breach P200 million today, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
CHR cautions against reported profiling of transgender women in Makati
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"While we recognize that there may be incidences when inviting individuals to a police station falls within the ambit of legitimate...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Cops raid 4 sex dens, rescue 54 women
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Fifty-four women have been rescued from a café, two spas and a bar allegedly operating as prostitution dens in Makati,...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Valenzuela opens first fishing village
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
A fishpen community was formally inaugurated as Valenzuela’s first fishing village yesterday, offering a respite to...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
P2P buses not exempt from Skyway ban
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Skyway O and M Corp. turned down a request of Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon seeking to exempt point-to-point buses from...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
GSIS allots P2 billion for Typhoon Ursula victims
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has allotted almost P2 billion in emergency loan to its members and pensioners...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with