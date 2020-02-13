NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Sumaguing cave in Sagada, Mountain Province.
File
Sagada suspends all eco-tourism activities amid COVID-19 risk
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2020 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines— The municipality of Sagada, Mountain Province on Thursday ordered suspension of all activities related to tourism within the municipality due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) until further notice.

In Executive Order No. 7-20 issued Thursday, Sagada Mayor James Pooten Jr. said the order shall take effect immediately.

Pooten said the move was made “in response to the growing concern over the outbreak of COVID-19” with the recent declaration of the World Health Organization that it is a world health emergency.

The mayor added that the Department of Interior and Local Government has advised all local governments to take precautionary measures to help contain the disease.

He also cited the 1987 Constitution in deciding on the suspension of eco-tourism activities.

“Whereas, the Philippine Constitution, which provides that the ‘The State shall protect and promote the right to health of the people and instill health consciousness among them,’” the mayor said.

In view of the order, all tourist spots except those that are privately owned are hereby closed.

This include all tours and packages written within the map handouts and tourist information centers such as caves, adventure trails, hanging coffins, waterfalls, among others.

Some of the private establishments not covered by the order are:

  • Sunrise View Hotel and Isang Wow Sunrise Viewdeck

  • Paog's Sunset Viewdeck

  • Sagada Pottery

  • Sagada Weaving

  • Masferre's Photographs

According to the Department of Health, the number of confirmed cases in the country remain to be three people including one death. The first case confirmed has been discharged.

On the other hand, more than 400 are under investigation in the country due to the COVID-19.

As of Feb. 12 afternoon, ten people are still admitted in Cordillera Administrative Region while 8 others have been discharged and cleared of COVID-19.

On Monday, the DOH warned the public against organizing or going to events that draw several people.

For its part the tourism sector led by The Department of Tourism and Tourism Congress of the Philippines, assured the public, especially the foreign and domestic tourists, that “the Philippines remains a vast, diverse and most importantly safe destination for travel.”

The DOT earlier released earlier released guidelines on handling guests in tourism enterprises.

“The safety of the public, especially our tourists and employees in the tourism sector, remains the priority of DOT and TCP,” they said on Monday.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM HEALTH MOUNTAIN PROVINCE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SAGADA TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dawlah Islamiya gunman killed, IEDs recovered in North Cotabato
By John Unson | 5 hours ago
The encounter between members of the 7th IB, a unit of the 6ID, and the group of Samad erupted when the gunmen attacked...
Nation
fbfb
Court orders arrest of KAPA execs
By Iris Gonzales | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The regional trial court of Bislig City in Surigao del Sur has ordered the arrest of officials of Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. for investment fraud charges.
Nation
fbfb
2 Cordillera towns closed to tourists over COVID-19
By Artemio Dumlao | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Two more towns in the Cordilleras have been placed on lockdown due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.
Nation
fbfb
Cop killed in Cebu drug sting
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer was killed in a shootout with suspected drug dealers in a sting in Barangay Mabaling, Cebu City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Vendors told: Comply with face mask SRP
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian has ordered vendors in the city to comply with the standard retail prices of surgical and...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
9 arrested for gambling in Quezon City wake
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Police apprehended nine persons for illegal gambling during a raid on a wake in Quezon City before dawn yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Muntinlupa has new police chief
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
An official of the Eastern Police District has been named Muntinlupa City police chief.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
2 slain in Abra, Quezon gun attacks
By Artemio Dumlao | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A farmer was killed in a gun attack in Abra yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Maute militants surrender in Lanao Sur
By John Unson | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Three Maute militants have surrendered in Lanao del Sur.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
2 Africans yield P68 million shabu
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two Africans were apprehended yesterday by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during a sting in Quezon City...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with